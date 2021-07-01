老外看台灣／俄羅斯美女大讚台灣文化　疫情下見證台灣人的團結｜Russian YouTuber shares her astonishment at cultural gap in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】當外籍人士剛抵達台灣時，許多人會點出台灣人的友善和謙虛的態度讓他們印象深刻。

When foreigners come to Taiwan, many may be surprised about how friendly people are in Taiwan or how humble they are.

然而對於俄羅斯YouTuber Lena而言，最讓她震驚的是台灣人的團結和配合度。

In a recent video, Russian YouTuber Lena, from Travel North Taiwan, revealed other aspects of Taiwan that surprised her, like how united the Taiwanese are.

Lena在影片開頭就大讚「台灣人真的超配合！」

“Taiwanese people are really cooperative!” Lena pointed out.

當新型冠狀病毒疫情開始橫掃世界時，她發現台灣人非常乖，很配合政府的防疫政策，包括出外都要戴口罩，連開自家車出門的人都會遵循此項規定。

During the COVID-19 epidemic, she noticed that people in Taiwan tried their best to uphold epidemic prevention regulations, like wearing masks outdoors and even in the car.

Lena 點出世界各並不是每個國家的人民的像台灣那麼配合防疫政策。以美國為例，Lena驚訝的表示「他們甚至會出去抗議欸！」

The Russian YouTuber noted that not all parts of the world were this cooperative about the epidemic. “They even go to protest and stuff!” she said, referencing the mask-less protests in the United States.

然而，台灣許多商品以大量塑膠袋重複包裝一事讓Lena感到困擾，並舉台灣香蕉為例。

However, a problem Lena wanted to address was the over usage of plastic packaging in Taiwan. One example she gave was bananas.

「香蕉本身不是就有皮了嗎？為什麼還需要用塑膠袋包裝他們？」

“Don’t bananas have their own skins? Why do you need to use plastic bags to package it?” she asked.

她更解釋道塑膠對環境的污染非常大，而一件塑膠製品就需要400到500年才能被分解。

Lena went on to explain that plastic pollution is extremely harmful to the environment, with plastic needing 400 to 500 years to decompose.

為了減少塑膠對環境造成的迫害，Lena觀察到牙刷通常為塑膠製，決定從這裡開始，並下定決心推出一系列對環境友善的竹製牙刷。

To help combat the over usage of plastic, specifically in toothbrushes, the Russian YouTuber promoted Eco Choice, their own eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes.

另一件讓Lena一開始來台灣時感到很驚訝的是觀察到普遍的人喜歡在自拍上放濾鏡。

Another aspect of Taiwanese culture that surprised Lena was the usage of selfie filters in photos.

她很疑惑的問，「你不覺得自己很好看嗎？」Lena認為台灣的女生都長得很美，並鼓勵大家對自己要更有自信。

“Don’t you find yourself beautiful?” she asked, confused why so many people use filters when taking pictures. “Taiwanese girls are beautiful! Don’t be so unconfident [sic] in yourself, okay?” she said.

她同時也對於台灣人很迷信感到震驚。她自己也坦承曾經在街上看到錢，但因為記得之前有人跟她說不要隨便撿地上的錢，不敢將它拾起以免帶來霉運。

Lena also mentioned that she was shocked by Taiwan’s superstitions. She once saw money on the ground but didn’t dare to pick it up because she heard that it would bring bad luck.

Lena的影片深受網友喜愛，許多人在下方留言區給予她正面的訊息和鼓勵。

The video was well-received by the YouTube community, and the comment section provided a lot of positive comments and messages.

其中一位網友表示「環保問題一直困擾台灣人，謝謝蓮娜為台灣環境保護儘一份力」。

“Environmental protection is definitely a struggle for Taiwanese people. Thank you, Lena, for working to protect Taiwan’s environment!” someone commented.

許多人也表示認同，寫道「對阿,塑膠垃圾太多了…帶著環保袋就可裝很多東西,希望大家一齊來愛護環境保護地球！」

“I agree, there’s too much plastic,” another agreed, “you can carry a lot even by using reusable bags. Hopefully, everyone can help protect the earth!”

