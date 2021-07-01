變種病毒全球擴散　 外媒：兩劑疫苗保護力才夠 | Will 1 dose of a 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

【看CP學英文】Delta變種病毒在台灣出現案例後，衛福部長陳時中於週三表示，希望盡可能讓更多人先施打第一劑疫苗。

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday expressed hope to provide the first dose of vaccines to as many people as possible amid reports that the first cases of the Delta Variant infections have been detected in Taiwan.

不過，只接種兩劑COVID-19疫苗中的一劑足以保護接種者嗎？根據《The China Post》刊登《美聯社》報導指出，施打一劑的確有保護力，但遠遠不及施打兩劑效果來得好。

But will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me? Yes, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses, according to a report of the Associated Press published on Thursday in The China Post.

目前在全球推出的COVID-19疫苗主要針對2019年出現的最初版本病毒進行開發，儘管看起來對於變種病毒有抵抗力，但越來越多人憂心，隨著病毒不斷產生變化，這些疫苗最終將失去效力。

The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out globally were developed to target the original version of the virus detected in late 2019. While they seem to work against newer versions, there’s a concern the shots eventually might lose their effectiveness if variants evolve enough.

一項英國研究指出，接種兩劑輝瑞或莫德納疫苗的民眾，面對Delta變種病毒都能受到很好的保護，但僅接種一劑的民眾抵抗力就大大的降低了。

With the delta variant, a study by British researchers found people were well protected when they got both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. But with only one dose, protection was significantly reduced.

為了阻止Delta變種病毒在英國擴散，英國首相強森近期延遲解除目前仍實施的防疫限制，以便讓更多人完成兩劑疫苗接種。

To stem the spread of the delta variant in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently delayed the lifting of remaining restrictions to get more people the full two doses.

衛生官員也擔心，有數十個國家目前仍然沒有取得足夠的疫苗，因此可能無法在一定時間內發配給民眾第二劑疫苗。

Health officials are also concerned about the dozens of countries that still don’t have enough supply secured to distribute second doses within the recommended time frame.

世界衛生組織總幹事譚德塞指出，僅接種一劑疫苗將無法阻止變種病毒的新疫情，而民眾也應繼續維持社交距離和其他防疫措施直到更多人口完成疫苗接種，

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said vaccinations with only one dose won’t be enough to stop outbreaks fueled by new variants and that people should maintain social distancing and other measures until more of the population is fully vaccinated.

世界衛生組織的首席科學家蘇米婭·斯瓦米納坦指出，兩劑疫苗中的第二劑至關重要，因它才是「真正促進免疫系統、讓抗體反應更強烈的關鍵」。

The second dose of a two-dose vaccine is critical because it’s what “really gives a boost to the immune system so that the antibody response is very strong,” says Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist.