Business tycoon says Chinese history key to Hong Kong’s future

Despite the protests that have rocked Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) for months, young people in Hong Kong are again at the heart of the city’s recovery, according to Ricky Tsang (曾智明) who argues that strengthening education holds the key to the future of the international business hub.

The chairman and chief executive officer of Goldlion Holdings Limited (金利来) on Thursday praised the speech of President Xi Jinping on the CCP’s 100th anniversary, stressing that youth should learn and understand the importance of Hong Kong in Chinese history.

“I was so moved that I couldn’t hold back my tears when I saw the scenes of the founding of the new China and the handover of Hong Kong,” he said after participating in the celebrations of the party’s founding.

He pointed out that Xi’s speech made him feel even more proud and honored to be a Chinese citizen. He added: “In his speech, President Xi stressed the importance of maintaining social stability in the SAR and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday gave a speech at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow the link to read the president’s speech. The official English-language translation of the full speech was provided by the CCP via Xinhua News Agency: https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Full-text-of-Xi-Jinping-s-speech-on-the-CCP-s-100th-anniversary