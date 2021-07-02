瑞士足球狂粉浮誇反應曝光　「兩分鐘變化」成爆紅迷因 | Swiss football fan’s two-minute roller coaster of emotions goes viral

【看CP學英文】一場精采的足球賽足以讓粉絲的情緒在90幾分鐘的過程經歷許多高低潮，然而近期一位瑞士足球狂粉卻在短短兩分鐘內因為一場賽事，情緒擺盪大到一夕間成了網上瘋傳的迷因。

An intense football game can cause fans to experience highs and lows, but a Swiss fan recently experienced both within just two minutes which made him into a viral meme overnight.

路卡．陸天巴 (Luca Loutenbach)是瑞士足球隊的頭號粉絲，近期在場邊觀看2020歐洲國家盃法國對瑞士足球賽事時心情就像做了雲霄飛車。

Luca Loutenbach, a hardcore Swiss football fan, went through a rollercoaster of emotions in just two minutes after Switzerland was able to beat the world champions, France, on Tuesday during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

在89分鐘時瑞士以一分落後，眼看即將被法國擊敗。

After being down 3 to 2 in the 89th minute, Switzerland seemed to be beat.

瑞士的足球迷情緒緊繃的看著場上的球員努力奮戰，因這場比賽將決定誰可以踢進四強，繼續朝向總冠軍的路上。

Tensions ran high in the Swiss crowd as the match would determine who would push through to the quarter-finals and remain in the championship.

路卡被捕捉到戴著一副眼鏡和漁夫帽，緊抓著自己的球衣，表情顯露出彷彿快要哭出來的樣子。

Loutenbach, wearing glasses and a bucket hat, clutched his Switzerland jersey with an expression that looked like he was on the verge of tears.

然而，就在短短兩分鐘內，瑞士成功將比數追平，讓路卡欣喜若狂的大叫，甚至激動的將帽子和衣服扔掉。

However, within two minutes, Switzerland scored a miraculous equalizer, causing the Swiss fan to cheer at the top of his lungs, flinging off his bucket hat and jersey in the process.

網友在看到路卡短短兩分鐘的急遽變化馬上將畫面截圖並將他製作成無數的迷因在網上瘋傳。

The drastic change the Swiss fan went through in just two minutes amused social media users, who immediately screenshot the reactions turning them into numerous memes.

一位網友更是將他的圖與哈利波特比對(長相雷同)，開玩笑的表示這是「哈利波特 神奇的最後一分球」新封面。

One user compared the fan to Harry Potter and commented, “Harry Potter and The Last Minute Equalizer”.

更有人開玩笑的表示路卡表情的比對圖象徵著他的腦中思考的畫面和最後表現出來的樣子。

“My mind vs how I act,” someone else joked.

體育媒體也加入了迷因戰場，紛紛發出他們後製過的比對圖。

Sports media also joined in the fun by using the photo in different memes.

NBC體育將路卡脫下衣服後的照片截圖，並在推特上表示這個畫面代表著所有的瑞士球迷。

“Swiss fans, right now,” NBC Sports Soccer tweeted, along with the photo of Loutenbach without his shirt.

更有人將路卡激動的照片與七龍珠超級賽亞人比對，甚至將他的頭髮後製成漫畫中的樣子，贏得眾多網友的讚賞。

Some even compared the photo of Loutenbach’s extreme happiness after the score to Dragon Ball’s Goku in Super Saiyan mode and edited his hairstyle to mimic the iconic anime character.

路卡後來與瑞士媒體Blick訪談中表示他當時在球場上手機完全沒有格，直到他出來後才發現他已經在網路上爆紅了。

Loutenbach later revealed in an interview with Swiss media Blick that he had no reception at the game and was surprised when he found out about his internet fame after the match had ended.

他同時也開心的告訴Blick，當天是瑞士足球歷史上最美好的一天，並表示大家應該要勇於認同。

The die-hard Switzerland fan told Blick, “It’s the most beautiful day in the history of Swiss football, let’s not be afraid of saying it.”