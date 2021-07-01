Yankees, Angels postponed with rain in forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees postponed Thursday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a forecast of rain.

The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16, a Monday when the Yankees were scheduled to be off following a trip that ends in Chicago and before a homestand against Boston and Minnesota.

Los Angeles was off following a game against Houston that ends a homestand and before a trip that opens in Detroit.

New York was coming off its most crushing loss of the season. The Yankees scored seven runs in the first inning off Shohei Ohtani and were ahead 8-4 in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, then gave up seven runs in the ninth inning and lost 11-8.

Closer Aroldis Chapman gave up a tying grand slam to Jared Walsh, pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo broke the tie with a two-run single off Lucas Luetge and Taylor Ward added an RBI single.

New York is 41-39, fourth in the AL East, 8 1/2 games behind first-place Boston.

___

