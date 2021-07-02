Acuña scratched from Braves' lineup with mid-back tightness

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch with mid-back tightness from the Atlanta Braves’ game against the New York Mets on Thursday night.

Acuña leads the NL in runs, ranks second in stolen bases and third in homers. He was taken out of the lineup less than 20 minutes before the first pitch.

Ehire Adrianza was batting leadoff and playing right field in Acuña’s spot.

Acuña showed no signs of an injury in Wednesday’s 20-2 win over the Mets as he hit a 447-foot homer.

