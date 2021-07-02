Purrfect: Cat summits to New Hampshire's tallest mountains

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire’s 48 tallest mountains, spending parts of the journey peering out from the comfort of her owner’s backpack.

Floki has grown from kitten to cat in the nine months since she and owner Mel Elam, of North Conway, started their journey to the top of the state’s 4,000-footers (1.21 kilometers).

Last on their list was Mount Washington — the highest summit in the Northeast at 6,288 feet (1.91 kilometers), which they reached last Saturday.

“We did it!” Elam posted on social media. She chronicled her “Adventures with Floki,” accompanied by photos and video.

Elam adopted Floki from a shelter last year after losing another beloved hiking companion, her dog. A harness is attached to Floki when she’s in the backpack, and she’s on a leash when walks along a trail. In colder weather, she wore a vest.

“There’s a lot of people that are like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Please tell me that is not it. What are you going to do next? Pease keep posting. We love following your adventures.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh no, we’re still going to be out there,’” Elam told WMUR-TV.

Elam said she and Floki are considering the “52 With a View,” mountains in New Hampshire with elevations under 4,000 feet and great views.