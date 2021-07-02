President Tsai encourages travelers to adhere to stricter screenings starting today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) revealed on Thursday that all travelers entering Taiwan starting Friday will be closely monitored and screened.

This was in following with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announcement to strengthen epidemic prevention measures on Thursday.

In her Facebook post, she explained everyone’s concern for the Delta variant has been noted, and travelers must now be tested three times, once when entering the country and twice when quarantining, starting on Friday.

When entering the country, all travelers must be screened with PCR tests.

Those from “high-risk countries” like Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Peru, Israel, Indonesia, and Bangladesh must take the PCR test at designated quarantine centers. Others must be tested at the airport.

Furthermore, travelers will also be tested 10 to 12 days into the quarantine period with rapid antigen tests, before completing another PCR test at the end of the quarantine period.

For anyone that tested positive, the government plans to use Sanger sequencing (病毒基因定序) to determine what variant of COVID-19 they have as quickly as possible.

Tsai said that Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation was slowly able to be controlled, with cases decreasing, because of everyone’s hard work and cooperation.

She thanked everyone for their efforts and asked for people, particularly travelers, to continue to follow the epidemic prevention measures.