Kaohsiung City Mayor cautions against lowering restrictions on 7/12

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) revealed at a press conference on Thursday that he believes it is best not to lower epidemic prevention restrictions on July 12.

As the number of new cases in Taiwan decreases, with less than 100 new cases per day for six consecutive days, counties and cities have been considering lowering the COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Chen explained that even though there are fewer cases, the sources of infection have yet to be identified and there is still a risk of transmission.

Based on the experience of other cities in the world like Tokyo, London, or Singapore, he suggested to continue observing the situation and prioritize identifying the source before lowering restrictions.

“There are still risks, particularly in the Taipei Metropolitan area,” he said at the press conference, “I think it’s best not to lower restrictions within just seven days.”