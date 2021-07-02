CECC to synchronize COVID-19 screening tests with arrivals

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Deputy Commander of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced on Friday that the COVID-19 screenings and tests will be coordinated with the arrival times and the number of flights on the day.

Speaking at a routine press conference, Chen pointed out that the number of people arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport ranges from 200 people to over 1,000 people daily.

As there are five screening stations in each terminal, the airport plans to coordinate the tests with the number of flights and the arrival times.

After inspecting the airport, the CECC also plans to make good use of the seats in the hallways for people to wait. The available space will allow for large-scale screenings, which will take place one to two times a week, the CECC added.

At the press conference, the CECC also reminded the local governments to stay vigilant and uphold the epidemic prevention measures, as there are cases in workplaces, markets, and hospitals.

They also encouraged the local governments to screen communities and use tests to quickly identify people that have the virus.