外國男子學網美拍照爆紅　戳中網友笑點：太寫實 | Men poking fun at stereotypical IG pictures go viral

【看CP學英文】IG上充斥著許多網美照，而這些照片中大部分都經過大量修飾並喬了無數小時的完美姿勢才完成。

Instagram (IG) is well known for pictures of women being taken in the perfect lighting along with the perfect pose.

然而，近期一群「大叔」因為創了一個IG帳號以幽默的方式打破「網美方程式」在網上爆紅。

An Instagram account featuring men imitating the type of pictures girls post on Instagram also went viral in recent weeks.

「男生跟潮流」(Brosbeingbasic) IG 帳號中以男生模仿網美拍照的照片為主題，大受眾人喜愛，如今已有超過86.4萬追蹤者。

“Brosbeingbasic” takes photo submissions featuring men parodying women on social media and posts them on their Instagram page.

The account has quickly accumulated over 864,000 followers.

帳號中其中一張照片可見一位男子穿著一件連身泳衣，悠哉的在泳池邊曬太陽。

One picture features a man sunbathing on a chaise lounge in a one-piece swimsuit.

他的服裝搭配了一個遮陽帽、太陽眼鏡、夾拖和一杯冰涼的飲料。「只要天氣一變冷，每個女生的TBT就是這張」標題寫著，完全說中許多網美的公式。

His outfit is complete with a sun hat, sunglasses, sandals, as well as a cold beverage. “Every girl’s TBT as soon as it gets cold out,” the caption reads, mocking the stereotypical Instagram picture women take.

另一張照片也秀出一群大叔穿著搭配好的藍色西裝，以浮誇表情驚訝的看著最中間明顯剛結完婚的男子。

Another picture depicts a group of men, in matching blue suits, gasping at the man in the middle, who is showing off his new engagement ring.

「看看誰結婚了！好榮幸可以在這周末慶祝這位『美麗』的新郎！」標題語帶諷刺地寫道。

“Look who’s MARRIED! So #blessed to celebrate this beautiful groom this weekend!”, the caption says.

標題搭配浮誇的表情和滿滿的花籃全都點出IG網紅最愛的招數。

The caption, exaggerated expressions, and bouquets of flowers all poke fun at the kinds of Instagram photos many influencers are known for.

網友們也非常喜歡這一系列的照片，並在一張兩個男子穿著浴袍在床上大嗑披薩的照片下方大讚，「好像我們的約會！」

Social media users loved the funny photos and many left positive comments. “Hey, look it’s us on date night,” someone joked, on a picture of two men in bathrobes eating pizza.

一位男子裹著大浴巾爬出泳池的照片也讓網友笑瘋「我絕對看過這張照片」。

“Definitely seen this pose before,” another commented on a picture of a man climbing out of a swimming pool, while wrapped in a beach towel.

也有人開心的標籤親朋好友，要他們也一同來徵稿，希望有一天能在這個幽默的IG帳號上露臉。

Many even tagged their friends, to get them to join in on the fun.