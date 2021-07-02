Taipei closes Huannan Market for 3 days following new local infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Government announced on Friday that the Wanhua District’s Huannan Market (環南市場) will be closed for three days for cleaning and disinfection after 41 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) explained that authorities expected the outbreak to occur as Taipei markets have large numbers of customers. After the first screening, Ko decided to vaccinate all the wholesale market workers — 14,000 in total.

Antibodies in the wholesale workers are expected to be produced after a week and reduce the likelihood of infection.

The local government also announced that since Thursday, large-scale PCR tests have been administered in major markets, like the Huannan Market. Currently, 7,500 people have been screened, with 41 people positive from the Huannan Market.

The market was shut down for disinfection, and the people that tested positive were moved to quarantine facilities.

However, since other workers besides vendors work at the market, Ko announced that the government will continue to test other workers and find out the total number of cases in the community.

Nevertheless, he tried to reassure the public and explained that the number of people infected was relatively small.