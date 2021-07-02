418,000 Modern vaccine doses to be distributed on July 5

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Deputy leader of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced on Friday that around 418,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to the local government on July 5.

After the United States donated 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, the CECC planned to distribute the doses in different stages.

They first distributed approximately 643,000 doses to hospitals, and later planned to distribute the second batch to the local government on July 8.

However, Chen explained that due to the time it takes for the vaccine to thaw, the second batch will be delivered in advance next Monday.

He also asked central government authorities to communicate the vaccine distribution procedure for the seventh vaccination priority group to the local government to make sure that they are following the vaccine distribution regulations.

Furthermore, in response to a question about expanding priority vaccinations, the CECC emphasized that at the moment, they will be prioritizing high-risk personnel.