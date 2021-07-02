Taiwan reports 57 local cases, not including Huannan cluster infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 57 new local infections, 1 imported COVID-19 case, and 15 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,911.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the local cases announced during the routine press conference today have not included the 41 (and possibly more) cases from the Huannan Market (環南市場) cluster infections in Taipei.

The new cases reported that day include 25 men and 32 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 22 and July 1.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 29 cases, New Taipei City reported 15 cases, and Hsinchu County reported 4 cases.

Taoyuan City and Keelung City reported 3 cases each while Taichung City listed 2 cases and Hsinchu City listed 1.

Meanwhile, 15 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 8 men and 7 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 40 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 25 and June 21.

They tested positive between May 28 and June 28, and their deaths were reported between June 3 and June 30.

The CECC reported that among the 13,605 cases recorded between May 11 and June 30, 10,347 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 76.1% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, one imported case from Hungary was reported today; case 14975 is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties who returned to Taiwan on June 28.

She had submitted negative test results and was quarantined at a designated hotel.

She applied for leave on July 1 to attend a funeral and was tested by health authorities; her infection was confirmed today.

She is currently asymptomatic and possible contacts are still being investigated by the CECC.

As of press time, 14,911 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,176 imported cases, 13,682 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 103 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 676 people have died.