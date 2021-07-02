CECC confirms 50 cases from Huannan Market, likely to be more

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed on Friday that there are around 50 cases from Huannan Market, but added that there is likely to be more.

Chen explained that the initial investigation into the Huannan Market should be done before 5 p.m. on Friday, so the exact number of people infected should be revealed later.

During the three-day closure of the Huannan market, the Council of Agriculture (COA, 農委會) have made arrangements to help provide necessities that would usually be bought at the market.

The CECC leader asked that everyone cooperate with the relevant epidemic prevention protocols.

Since PCR tests can now be completed very quickly, with Veteran’s General Hospital (榮總醫院) and Far Eastern Memorial Hospital (亞東醫院) completing a total of over 2,600 tests on Thursday, Chen also noted that they are trying their hardest to find the people that are infected and control the virus.