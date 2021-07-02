老外看台灣／美籍攝影師一年內愛上台灣　向全球分享台灣成志向 | American YouTuber aims to share Taiwanese culture through his videos

【看CP學英文】艾瑞克．路透 (Erik Reuter)是一位美籍YouTuber, 以米粉 (“Rice Noodles”)名稱在YouTube上分享台灣文化。

Erik Reuter, a YouTuber known as Rice Noodles, produces videos featuring Taiwanese culture.

來自美國的他在2020年6月搬來台灣，而他也透露自己在近十年來其實經常會來台灣旅遊。

Originally from the United States, Erik moved to Taiwan in June 2020 but has visited Taiwan during the past ten years.

因曾經修過攝影相關課程，又對烹飪非常感興趣，艾瑞克常常將這兩個元素合併，在影片中呈現。

Having studied film and self-studied culinary arts, Erik often combines both elements in his videos.

他最近的一則影片即是研究「台灣的可麗餅為什麼這麼脆？」他在影片中比對法國可麗餅和台灣可麗餅的差別。

For instance, in his most recent video, “Why are Taiwan crepes crunchy?” Erik embarks on a journey to compare classic french crepes to Taiwanese crepes.

艾瑞克希望觀眾可以從影片中學到一些知識或是帶走一些什麼讓心情更好。他表示最終目標是希望向全世界分享台灣的好。

Erik hopes that his audience can always learn or gain something from his videos, whether it is knowledge or mood elevation. His ultimate goal is to share Taiwan with the rest of the world.

他的影片靈感來源通常來自觀察生活四周。「我會盡力的把在台灣的每一天過的像我第一天來一樣，這樣每件事都很新鮮又刺激。」

Many ideas for his videos come from observing the world around him. “I make a conscious effort to always think as if it is the first day of my first trip here. That way everything is always new and exciting,” he said.

艾瑞克分享他的拍攝手法受其他YouTubers和導演大師的影響如馬丁．史柯西斯、昆丁．塔倫提諾、「憤怒電玩宅」、YouTuber JonTron和凱西．奈斯塔特等。

Erik draws inspiration from filmmakers and YouTubers, including Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, AVGN, JonTron, Casey Neistat, and many others.

他也會以較傳統的拍片手法和現今YouTube流行的拍攝手法合併完成自己的影片。

He also mixes both classical training and youtube style filmmaking for his videos.

在與The China Post訪談中，艾瑞克也分享了自己最喜歡的台灣食物，其中包括大腸包小腸、大腸麵線、配稀飯的菜脯、珍珠奶茶、鳳梨酥和綠豆糕。

In an interview with The China Post, Erik shared some of his favorite Taiwanese foods, including Taiwanese sausage with sticky rice (大腸包小腸), intestine vermicelli (大腸麵線), salted-preserved radish, which he usually eats with porridge, boba milk tea (珍珠奶茶), pineapple cake and mung bean pastry (綠豆糕).

他希望未來可以跟台灣更多人共識，包括消防人員、餐廳業者、計程車司機、緊急醫療技術員和農夫，等等。

In the future, he hopes to work with more people around Taiwan, including firemen, restaurant workers, cabbies, emergency medical technicians, farmers, etc.

他希望可以將他們獨特的專長分享給大家，幫助宣傳他們的故事。

He also hopes to display their unique qualities and talents and help them tell their story.

雖然近期的三級警戒阻礙了艾瑞克出門找尋題材或是拍攝室外場景，但他已經成功適應了現況。

Although the level three epidemic warning has affected Erik’s ability to meet people for filming and to capture B-roll outdoors, he has adapted to the situation.

因此，艾瑞克接下來的影片會在自家拍攝完成，並會在未來幾週發布。

Thus, Erik’s next video will be filmed indoors in his home and will be released in a few weeks’ time.