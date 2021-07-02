台灣高中生以機器人奪雙冠　代表隊線上足球賽脫穎而出｜Taiwanese teams win first prize in Robocup Junior Soccer Competition

【看CP學英文】台灣兩個代表隊APEX和RESET於週一舉行的2021國際青少年機器人世界盃RoboCup Junior中脫穎而出，成功奪下三大獎項。今年因為疫情關係，賽事採全線上進行，從6月22日舉辦至6月28日。

Two Taiwanese robotics teams, APEX and RESET, won top awards on Monday at the 2021 RoboCup Junior competition. The event was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lasted from June 22 to 28.

今年兩隊參與了線上足球賽挑戰，而他們各自設計了三個機器人與其他隊競賽。

The two teams participated in the Soccer League Simulation Challenge, where each team programmed three autonomous digital robots to compete against other teams in simulated soccer matches.

全球總共有39隊參與今年的賽事，參賽組員年齡界於14至19歲間。APEX組最後成功拿下最佳影片獎而RESET則贏得了總冠軍和聯隊賽冠軍獎。

A total of 39 teams from all around the world participated, formed by students from ages 14 to 19. Team APEX won the Best Video Award, while team RESET won first place in both the Individual Team and the SuperTeam categories.

根據比賽官網所述，這個活動主要是讓選手們可以競賽、學習、玩的開心和成長。

According to the RoboCup website, this event was aimed for students to “compete, learn, have fun and grow.”

與The China Post訪談中，RESET隊長梁峻瑋(Benjamin Liang)表示這個經驗讓他體會到每一個問題都可以有無數的解決辦法。他表示，「看到其他隊以那麼多不同種方式完成挑戰真的讓我大開眼界」！

Speaking to The China Post, Benjamin Liang (梁峻瑋) from team RESET said that this experience has opened his eyes to the infinite amount of solutions a problem can have. “It was amazing to see how other teams were able to complete a challenge in many different ways,” he said.

比賽過程中，選手們被要求透過他們的發現和所學幫助大家進步，也代表著他們可以跟各國的學生交流、分享心得。

During the event, participants are expected to “contribute to the advancement of the community as a whole by sharing their discoveries.” This means that each team gets to interact with students from different countries.

APEX成員Dorothy Chou分享，「我最喜歡的部分是和德國及伊朗組合作時。他們都非常開放而且也會清楚表達他們的想法。我是在當下意識到大家真的非常勇於分享他們對於打造機器人的熱情。」

“My favorite moment was working with teams from Germany and Iran. They were very open and vocal about their ideas, and I realized that everyone was very willing to share their passion for robotics,” Dorothy Chou from team APEX said.

比賽分三大塊：實際操作、視覺呈現，和技術挑戰。

The competition is separated into three major parts: gameplay, visual presentation and technical challenges.

實際操作需要運用程式設計和研擬策略。視覺呈現則需要每隊製作一則短片介紹並解釋他們的作品，同時也要準備一份報告分享他們的進度。技術挑戰則會給每一隊不同的問題，要求他們在24小時內利用程式設計解決問題。

Gameplay involves programming and strategizing. For visual presentation, each team creates a video explaining their project and prepares a report on their progress. As for technical challenges, teams are given different problems every 24 hours to solve using programming.

兩隊的教練對於孩子的表現都感到非常滿意。APEX教練高志奇表示「學生們都很盡力，在這幾個月很用功的備賽，所以他們贏得那些獎項的時候我非常的開心。」

The coaches were very proud of their teams for winning top awards in the competition. “The students put in a lot of effort and hard work over the past few months, so I was very happy when they received the awards,” Coach Kao Chih-chi (高志奇) of the APEX team said.

然而，對於選手們而言，比賽經驗比獲得獎項更有價值。

However, for many team members, the competition experience was much more valuable than winning the awards.

RESET隊成員Thomas Tseng透露他最喜歡的部分就是和其他隊合作和學習。「贏得獎項只是錦上添花」，他說。

According to Thomas Tseng from team RESET, his favorite aspect of the competition was collaborating and learning from other teams. “Winning the award was just a cherry on top,” he said.