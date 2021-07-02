Dutch media: Taiwan struggles over vaccines in geopolitical power play

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Monday described Taiwan’s vaccination situation as a “sad story” in an exclusive interview with Dutch media NRC published in print a day later.

Chen, who is an epidemiologist by training and was minister of health and welfare during the 2003 SARS outbreak, expressed his frustration at Taiwan’s inability to share its experience with the international community, stressing that “no country can fight the virus alone — not even Taiwan.”

During the SARS epidemic, Taiwan realized how vulnerable it was by being largely excluded from WHO meetings, he told Dutch journalist Julie Blussé. Since then, Taiwan has improved its pandemic preparedness by creating the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) and adopting legislation that allows authorities to adjust border policies or place citizens under mandatory quarantine in the event of a health crisis, he added.

Thanks to this “exceptional pandemic preparedness,” he noted that the island came through the first year of the pandemic practically unscathed. “From the very beginning we have said that there are two phases in controlling the pandemic,” Chen went on. “You have to interrupt the transmission of the virus, and you have to make sure you build herd immunity with vaccines.”

It is precisely those vaccines that are now “Taiwan’s Achilles’ heel,” he lamented.

In early May, Taiwan experienced its first major outbreak. At the height of the wave, Taiwan had about five hundred daily infections out of 23.5 million people. That might not sound much compared to other countries but, knowing that Taiwan’s vaccination rate is extremely low, Chen remarked that the vaccine shortage could last for months.

While it is true that a lockdown has since reduced the number of infections, the arrival of the Delta variant now means that concerns remain high. “Vaccination represents the only way out,” Chen told the Dutch media.

The problem, however, is that there are not enough vaccines. Taiwan ordered several million doses from AstraZeneca and Moderna, but delivery has been delayed by the severe outbreaks in India and Thailand. And then there is the “political interference” as Chen calls it.

That’s the reason why the former president summarized Taiwan’s vaccination situation as a “sad story” which is at a critical point amid the ongoing outbreak of local infections across the country.

Taiwan schippert in geopolitiek machtsspel naar vaccins: ‘Het is een treurig verhaal’ was published online by NRC Media on June 28, 2021 and in print on June 29, 2021. Follow the link for more information.