CECC updates public on Novavax vaccines purchases

TAIPEI (The China Post) —Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Friday that Taiwan has applied to purchase Novavax vaccines through COVAX and also plan to negotiate with the original manufacturer.

Chen revealed that when inquiring about Novavax vaccines through COVAX, the CECC wasn’t able to get a direct answer, so they decided to negotiate with the original manufacturer.

When asked about the progress of Taiwanese companies trying to purchase vaccines, Chen explained that they are still in this process of negotiating.

He also emphasized the importance of a smooth negotiation, so the command center is trying not to interfere.

Head of the epidemic monitoring team at the CECC Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) also noted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署) is currently reviewing the possibility of counties and cities potentially purchasing foreign vaccines directly.

The FDA has already asked the counties and cities to clarify some information.