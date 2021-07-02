Eye-catching 3D painting debuts on Taichung Mayuan Bridge

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taichung Construction Bureau recently completed its first 3D painting project on the Mayuan Bridge (麻園橋).

The Taichung City Government has been promoting the beautification of urban riverbank sidewalks, and this project in particular has attracted the attention of many pedestrians.

Director of Taichung Construction Bureau Chen Da-tian (陳大田) explained that they chose the design of a shark leaping out of the sea and a colorful suspension bridge because there are many schools in this area. Thus, this painting can provide children who pass by with a sense of life and adventure.

Chen also said that the goal of urban design is to be people-friendly. One of the focuses of the Taichung Construction Bureau is to not only build beautiful infrastructures but also incorporate art into our cities.

This 3D painting would serve as a successful example for upcoming projects.

According to the Construction Bureau, they have already applied protective coating onto the paintings.

They have also posted reminders on both ends of the bridge to remind pedestrians to cross the bridge carefully, especially on rainy days.