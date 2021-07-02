Central Election Commission reschedules referendum to December 18

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Election Commission (中選會) announced on Friday that the referendum, originally scheduled for Aug. 28, has been rescheduled to Dec. 18 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

They said that in order to ensure everyone is able to vote safely, they unanimously decided to change the voting date to Dec. 18, while factoring in the government’s schedule for vaccinations.

They also consulted with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流疫情指揮中心), who stated that the long-term trend for the epidemic can be unpredictable and still needs to be monitored.

By holding the election, the CECC said that the large gathering would risk the transmission of the virus if people haven’t been vaccinated yet.

The election committee and the local government both agreed with the CECC’s views and consented to follow the epidemic prevention regulations.

The referendum plans to cover four major topics regarding algae reef protection, pork imports, nuclear plants, and referendum dates.