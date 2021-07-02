陳建仁與外媒聊台灣疫情　曝疫苗取得困難原因 | Taiwan struggles over vaccines in geopolitical power play: Dutch media

【看CP學英文】前副總統陳建仁於週一接受荷蘭媒體 NRC 專訪，描述台灣疫苗接種情況為一個「悲傷的故事。」

Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Monday described Taiwan’s vaccination situation as a “sad story” in an exclusive interview with Dutch media NRC published in print a day later.

陳建仁是一名流行病學家。他在 2003 年 SARS 爆發時擔任衛生福利部長。當今台灣卻無法與國際社會分享其抗疫經驗，他對此感到沮喪，並強調「沒有任何國家可以單獨抗擊病毒 — 即使是台灣也不行。」

Chen, who is an epidemiologist by training and was minister of health and welfare during the 2003 SARS outbreak, expressed his frustration at Taiwan’s inability to share its experience with the international community, stressing that “no country can fight the virus alone — not even Taiwan.”

他告訴荷蘭記者 Julie Blussé，在 SARS 流行期間，台灣意識到被排除在世界衛生組織會議之外帶來的窘境。從那時起，台灣建立中央流行疫情指揮中心，並立法調整邊境政策或在有感染風險時對人民進行強制隔離，提高了對疫情的防範能力。

During the SARS epidemic, Taiwan realized how vulnerable it was by being largely excluded from WHO meetings, he told Dutch journalist Julie Blussé. Since then, Taiwan has improved its pandemic preparedness by creating the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) and adopting legislation that allows authorities to adjust border policies or place citizens under mandatory quarantine in the event of a health crisis, he added.

有鑑於先前的成功防疫經驗，他指出，台灣在新冠肺炎流行的第一年幾乎沒有受到影響。 「從一開始我們就說過，控制疫情有兩個階段。」陳繼續說道：「首先必須中斷病毒的傳播，並透過疫苗施打建立群體免疫。​​」

Thanks to this “exceptional pandemic preparedness,” he noted that the island came through the first year of the pandemic practically unscathed. “From the very beginning we have said that there are two phases in controlling the pandemic,” Chen went on. “You have to interrupt the transmission of the virus, and you have to make sure you build herd immunity with vaccines.”

他感嘆道，現在這些疫苗成為了「台灣的致命弱點。」

It is precisely those vaccines that are now “Taiwan’s Achilles’ heel,” he lamented.

5月初，台灣經歷了第一次的疫情大爆發。高峰時，在台灣2350 萬的人口中，每天有約有 500 人染疫。與其他國家相比，這數字可能並不多，但台灣的疫苗接種率極低，陳建仁提到疫苗不足的情形可能會持續數月。

In early May, Taiwan experienced its first major outbreak. At the height of the wave, Taiwan had about five hundred daily infections out of 23.5 million people. That might not sound much compared to other countries but, knowing that Taiwan’s vaccination rate is extremely low, Chen remarked that the vaccine shortage could last for months.

雖然三級警戒確實減少了感染數量，但現在 Delta 變異病毒的到來意味著風險仍然很高。陳建仁告訴荷蘭媒體：「接種疫苗是唯一的出路。」

While it is true that a lockdown has since reduced the number of infections, the arrival of the Delta variant now means that concerns remain high. “Vaccination represents the only way out,” Chen told the Dutch media.

然而，沒有足夠的疫苗是個問題。台灣從AZ和 Moderna 訂購了數百萬劑疫苗，但印度和泰國的嚴重疫情造成交貨推遲。另外還有陳建仁所說的「政治干預。」

The problem, however, is that there are not enough vaccines. Taiwan ordered several million doses from AstraZeneca and Moderna, but delivery has been delayed by the severe outbreaks in India and Thailand. And then there is the “political interference” as Chen calls it.

這就是為什麼前副總統將台灣的疫苗接種情況概括為一個「悲傷的故事」，尤其是在全國各地持續爆發本土感染的關鍵時刻。

That’s the reason why the former president summarized Taiwan’s vaccination situation as a “sad story” which is at a critical point amid the ongoing outbreak of local infections across the country.

Taiwan schippert in geopolitiek machtsspel naar vaccins：“Het is een treurig verhaal”由 NRC Media 於 2021 年 6 月 28 日在線發布，並於 2021 年 6 月 29 日印刷。點擊鏈接了解更多信息。

Taiwan schippert in geopolitiek machtsspel naar vaccins: ‘Het is een treurig verhaal’ was published online by NRC Media on June 28, 2021 and in print on June 29, 2021. Follow the link for more information.