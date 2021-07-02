Jobs seekers can nab $1,000 federal bonus in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal relief funds will be used to offer back-to-work bonuses of up to $1,000 for New Mexico residents who find a job in the coming weeks and stop receiving unemployment insurance benefits, state labor officials announced Friday.

The program from Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is aimed at encouraging a return to work before federal unemployment supplements expire on Sept. 4. The new support payments decline gradually to $400 by late July, providing a bigger payout the sooner a job is secured.

“If we can make it even just one degree easier for someone to get back to work, helping offset transition costs, then we’ve got to do that,” the governor said in a news release.

More than 70,000 residents of New Mexico are receiving unemployment insurance. On Thursday, state health officials lifted the last restrictions on business occupancy and public gatherings — throwing open the economy as vaccination rates surpass 62%.

The Department of Workforce Solutions says it expects up to 15,000 people will take advantage of the program at a total cost of up to $10.1 million.

It’s the latest expenditure from New Mexico’s $1.7 billion share of federal relief money approved by President Joe Biden in March.

About $600 million will be dedicated to replenishing New Mexico’s indebted unemployment insurance trust fund to stave off tax increase on businesses.