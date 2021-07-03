Nats slugger Schwarber exits early with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals star Kyle Schwarber exited early with a hamstring injury Friday night, and it was uncertain when the streaking slugger would return to the lineup.

Schwarber, who hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June, was removed in the second inning of a 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schwarber singled to the right-center field gap and grimaced while rounding first. He made a hard stop as Cody Bellinger cut off the line drive and reached for his right hamstring after he returned to first base.

An MRI was set for Saturday.

“When you see a guy grab his leg like that, you’ve got to get him out of the game,” manager Dave Martinez said.

“You hope he can come out of it and be OK,” he said.

Martinez and a team trainer came to check on Schwarber, who immediately walked off the field. Schwarber yanked off his batting gloves and threw them as he limped through the dugout.

The left fielder hit seven leadoff home runs in June as he helped the Nationals turn their season around and climb back into the NL East race. He became the third player in major league history to hit 16 homers in 18 games, and only Sammy Sosa (20 in 1998) has hit more homers in June.

Earlier Friday, Schwarber was named NL Player of the Month.

Gerardo Parra replaced Schwarber for a Nationals team that’s been beset by injuries. Trea Turner has missed the past two games with a finger injury, and the team is also without starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, among several others.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports