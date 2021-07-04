W26 | Dimi帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】台美恢復TIFA會談、擴大疫苗施打至第七類、對入境和出境旅客檢疫升級、台北夜市在疫情間見曙光和半封城下的快樂家庭時光， 以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

A new round of TIFA talks, extended vaccinations in the 7th priority group, more tests for travelers heading and leaving quarantine, some light at the end of the tunnel for Taipei night markets, and family fun during the semi-lockdown.

Here is our top five this week.

台美TIFA復談 深化雙邊經貿議題 | TIFA prepares Taiwan in entering the int’l trade stage: President Tsai

台美貿易暨投資架構協定（TIFA）會議於週三再度展開，目的為加強供應鏈和增加進入各自市場的機會。

Taiwan and the United States held bilateral trade talks on Wednesday aimed at strengthening supply chains and increasing access to their respective markets.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210630-2630590

最新一批41.8萬劑莫德納疫苗 指揮中心提前7／5配發 | 418,000 Modern vaccine doses to be distributed on July 5

中央流行疫情指揮中心週五宣布，第二批約41.8萬劑將提前在7月5日撥發到地方政府。

The Central Epidemic Command Center announced on Friday that more than 400,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to local authorities on Monday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210702-2633830

週五起強化入境措施！全部採檢3次、陽性者病毒基因定序 | Taiwan sets additional entry and quarantine measures against variants

自7月2日起，所有入境台灣的旅客均須做PCR檢測，並在14天的隔離檢疫期間，第10天到第12天時，以「家用快篩」採檢一次；隔離檢疫期滿前，需再做一次PCR檢測。

Travelers arriving in Taiwan must take a PCR test upon arrival since Friday, followed by a antigen rapid test between the 10th and 12th day of their quarantine and another PCR test before they go home.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210701-2632209

台北夜市「微解封」 經濟部：僅外帶、禁止現場飲食 | Taipei reopens night markets; orders limited to food takeouts

北市部分夜市、攤販街於這週「解封」，以減輕業者在此期間的經濟負擔。

Taipei reopened some night markets this week in a bid to lift the financial pressure off the shoulders of business operators.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210629-2628443

孩子宅在家超崩潰！富豪女星出大招 買2隻驢「陪玩」| Taiwanese celebrity buys donkeys to keep children busy during semi-lockdown

台灣女藝人王宥忻分享兒女們在停課後的居家防疫生活，並透露豪氣的買了2隻驢子陪孩子玩。

Taiwanese celebrity Yo Wang (王宥忻) took entertainment to the next level last month, buying two donkeys to keep her children company during these difficult times.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210701-2632066