Haase pair of 3-run HRs, inside-the-parker, Tigers top WSox

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, leading the Detroit Tigers over the White Sox 11-5 Saturday and snapping Chicago’s five-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (6-3). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.

Haase’s inside-the-park homer was the first by a Tigers player since JaCoby Jones hit one last Aug. 10 against the White Sox. The six RBIs were a career-high for Haase, who has four multi-homer games this season.

Schoop had a solo homer and two-run single.

Tarik Skubal (5-7) lasted five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six. The Tigers defeated the White Sox for just the third time in 12 meetings this season.

Leury Garcia homered and drove in three runs for Chicago. Keuchel gave up seven runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

Chicago pitching coach Ethan Katz was ejected by home plate umpire Tom Hallion in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Tim Anderson jumped on Skubal’s first pitch of the game for a double, sparking a two-run first. Jose Abreu hit an RBI single and Garcia drove in a run with a grounder.

The White Sox scored three times in the sixth for a 5-3 lead. Anderson doubled again and scored on a single by Anderson, and Garcia hit his second homer of the season.

Detroit answered with four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Schoop’s two-run, bases-loaded single. Jeimer Candelario followed with a go-ahead single and Zach Short drew a bases-loaded walk.

Haase’s second homer of the game sailed over the right-field fence in the seventh. Schoop homered in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa is optimistic that C Yasmani Grandal can avoid an IL stint. Grandal exited Friday’s game with left calf tightness. “Looks like we can get through it,” he said. … OF Adam Engel (strained right hamstring) is expected to be activated from the IL during the team’s road series in Minnesota, which begins Monday.

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (right cervical spine strain) was cleared of any shoulder issues but he won’t return until after the All-Star break. … 1B/DH Cabrera won’t play in the field prior to the All-Star break due to a sore right calf. “We’re just being careful with him,” manager A.J. Hinch said. … SS Niko Goodrum (left finger tendon) began an injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.84 ERA) will oppose Tigers rookie RHP Matt Manning (1-2, 8.16 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series. Giolito is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in three starts against Detroit this season. Manning, who surrendered nine runs in 3 2/3 innings at Cleveland on Monday, will be making his fourth career start.

