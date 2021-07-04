Manny Machado hits 2 homers, Padres rout Phillies 11-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado made the most of two swings in a ballpark that could have been his home.

Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Sunday.

The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season.

Machado hit a two-run shot in the first and a three-run homer in the third before walking his next three times up, including two intentional.

“It’s definitely a great ballpark to hit,” Machado said. “I’ve hit a few out of here before. I guess it’s an East thing, these fences here. It reminds a lot of Baltimore.”

The Phillies pursued Machado and Bryce Harper in free agency after the 2018 season. After Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with San Diego in February 2019, the Phillies gave Harper a $330 million, 13-year deal.

“I’m blessed to be in San Diego where there’s no more rain,” Machado said. “There’s a lot of sunshine and great fans and great people. I’m grateful to be where I’m at right now and looking forward to what the future brings.”

Padres left-hander Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks in his first start since June 22. Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay has only pitched six innings twice in 16 starts.

“I’m just getting my strength back and starting to feel like myself again,” Snell said. “The last couple days have been frustrating. It’s great to be able to go out there and pitch again.”

Austin Adams (3-2) tossed a scoreless fifth to earn the win, and the Padres used four more relievers over the last four innings.

Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez (3-3) surrendered five runs and nine hits in six innings.

Machado put San Diego ahead 2-0 in the first. After Fernando Tatis Jr. lined a double, Machado blasted one into the bushes behind the center-field wall.

Velasquez allowed a single to Snell leading off the third but Tommy Pham grounded into a double play. Velasquez then walked Tatis and Jake Cronenworth before Machado sent a drive out to left-center for a 5-0 lead.

“Manny was really dialed in and after that he didn’t get anything to hit the rest of the day,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “He’s gone dead center twice and left-center. He’s seeing the ball really well.”

J.T. Realmuto’s opposite-field homer to right off Craig Stammen made it 5-1 in the sixth.

Demoted Phillies closer Héctor Neris couldn’t get out of the ninth after he struck out the first two batters. Eric Hosmer cleared the bases with a three-run double, and Profar followed with a single to tie his career high with four hits.

After Webster Rivas hit a three-run homer to make it 11-1, backup catcher Andrew Knapp entered and retired pinch-hitter Wil Myers on a grounder.

“He was close to having a great inning and I’m sure he’s frustrated,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of Neris. “Now we start from scratch again.”

MANNY OR BRYCE

Machado is batting .268 with 63 homers and 189 RBIs for the Padres. He finished third in NL MVP voting last year.

Harper is batting .263 with 62 homers and 173 RBIs for the Phillies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Snell was eligible to come off the injured list before his 10 days were up because of baseball’s rules this season regarding COVID-19. RHP Mason Thompson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Snell.

Phillies: LF Andrew McCutchen left with two outs in the top of the ninth after fielding Hosmer’s double. There was no immediate word on his injury.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (5-6, 2.63 ERA) takes the mound Monday against Washington for the start of a four-game series.

Phillies: LHP Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

