Only 2 test positive among 4,395 people of Hulin outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Government announced on Monday that only 2 out of 4,395 tested as part of the Hulin (虎林) cluster infections tested positive for COVID-19.

The testing site continues to operate on Monday, and the public is welcome to join the queue. The turnout rate is not expected to be high due to the low positivity rates reported previously, the city government said.

Hulin Street and its surrounding neighborhoods in Xinyi District, Taipei, have become a hot spot for COVID-19 infections which is why theTaipei City Government launched the “Hulin Project” on Sunday and set up a testing site at Yongji Elementary School (永吉國小) for nearby market vendors and residents.

A total of 4,395 people have been tested as of 7 a.m. on Monday, falling short of the Taipei City Government’s expectation of 5,900 people.

4,138 PCR test results have been released, with only two people testing positive, bringing the positivity rate to 0.048 percent.

The city government had originally planned for the public to join the queue between 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday but decided at the last minute to issue queue numbers for Monday instead due to the limited testing capacity at the screening site.

According to the city government, residents from all boroughs are welcome to queue up for the test.

However, Monday’s turnout rate is not expected to be high due to the low positivity rate reported on Sunday, and also because Monday is a working day.

The sudden announcement to commence community testing was not met with enthusiastic responses by many.

According to Changchun (長春里) Borough Chief Hsu Chin-chung (許錦忠), residents kept calling and Hsu only managed to call it a day at 2 a.m. before the phone calls starting coming in again four hours later.

Many called to enquire if non-Taipei residents were eligible for the COVID-19 test, putting Hsu on the spot as such details have not been released by the city government.

According to Siwei (四維里) Borough Chief Liu Yao-ping (劉耀平), many residents were unable to get tested on Sunday despite having queued for ages, and could only make do with a queue number for Monday due to the limited testing capacity at the screening site.

However, as screening services will cease at 6 p.m. on weekdays, it has upset many as many will not be able to get tested after getting off work in the evening.