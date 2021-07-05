Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Place A11 closed today for disinfection

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Place A11 (新光三越信義A11) will be closed on Monday for disinfection following the confirmation a day earlier of an employee’s COVID-19 infection.

The department store, which is located near Hulin street (虎林街) where a COVID-19 outbreak unfolded this weekend, announced on Sunday evening that a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Officials said that they began large-scale disinfections while taking relative precautions.

They added that for the safety of all employees and customers, the department store would be closed for one day on Monday to take further pandemic prevention measures, including disinfection operations inside and outside of the department store.

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi explained that the activity history of the confirmed employee and their colleagues are all under investigation at the moment, and all related personnel is following the pandemic prevention guidelines issued by the Taipei City Government.

The store further stated that they hoped all partners and colleagues can provide support and cooperation while wishing a speedy recovery for the infected employee.