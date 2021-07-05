超萌「貼紙式」刺青爆紅　加籍藝術家曝意外創作之路｜Canadian tattoo artist makes a goes viral for sticker-like designs

【看CP學英文】刺青對許多人來說為一種自我表達的方式，而對於刺青師而言，這也是他們呈現各自獨特風格的方式之一。其中，加拿大刺青師Luke Cormier (路加．柯彌爾)近期也大展身手因他獨特的「貼紙式」刺青爆紅。

Tattoos are a way of self-expression for the tattooed and also the artist, as Canadian tattoo artist Luke Cormier recently demonstrated with his very unique sticker-like tattoos.

根據路加的IG所示，他專精於設計大眾文化中各項角色，從經典卡通角色如飛天小女警和史迪奇到電玩角色馬力歐，他都能設計出生動的圖案。

According to Cormier’s Instagram, he specializes in pop-culture designs including characters from classic cartoons or video games such as The Powerpuff Girls, Super Mario, and Lilo and Stitch.

這些可愛的設計以「摺痕」和白框讓人誤以為其為貼紙，再搭配細新的漸層上色，這些刺青從遠處看彷彿剛被貼上。

The adorable designs are all drawn with “creases” and a white border; this accompanied with clever shading gives the tattoos a sticker-like quality that looks as if it had just been pasted on.

根據外媒報導，路加原先職業夢想為在穿環店工作，並坦承自己也不太確定為什麼最後走到刺青這塊。

According to foreign media reports, Cormier originally wanted to go into piercing and admitted that he wasn’t entirely sure how he got into the tattoo business.

他表示「我是無意間開始刺青的」，但也指出因為成長過程中四周的人都有刺青，他也不意外最後走上這條創作之路。

“I fell into tattooing by accident,” Cormier said when interviewed by foreign media, but added that everyone had tattoos where he grew up so it became pretty natural that he later took up the art.

路加也點出因為親朋好友時常說他畫出來的圖案很像貼紙，爾後他乾脆直接加入白邊框讓刺青看起來更像貼紙，進而打造出他獨有的藝術風格。

Cormier explained that friends and family had always pointed out that his drawings and designs resembled those of stickers, which was why he later decided to add a white border-line to all his designs to really give it the desired quality look.

路加如今在IG上已有11.6萬粉絲，留言區的網友也都非常讚賞他的技術，即使仍然有許多人不敢置信照片中的刺青為永久性的而非一拔就能撕掉的貼紙。

The artist now boasts of 116K followers on Instagram with extremely positive comments underneath his artworks, though many question whether the tattoos are really permanent (they are).