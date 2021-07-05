Video of Mayor Ko supporting CTi news shocks, disappoints Internet

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Councilor Miao Poya (苗博雅) confirmed on Sunday that the video of Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) voicing his support for CTi News (中天新聞) is real.

In November 2020, CTi News’s broadcast license renewal was rejected by the National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會). Following the rejection, CTi News resumed their broadcasts on YouTube.

The video depicting Ko voicing support for the TV station recently began circulating online, which caused a commotion among social media users.

In the video, Ko said, “CTi News has become Taiwan’s biggest news YouTube channel by continuously supervising the government, reflecting social trends, and becoming a mouthpiece the public.”

Ko added that “the channels can be changed, but the professionalism and essence of news reporting cannot be compromised.”

The news of Ko’s video went viral on Sunday, but as there was no video footage at first, many social media users assumed it was fake news.

However, the subsequent release of the video shocked many social media users.

Some social media users pointed out Ko’s reaction last year when asked about the CTi News’s withdrawal from broadcasting.

At the time, Ko said, “to incriminate, you must have evidence.”

His words were interpreted by some as supporting CTi News, but Ko denied by remaining neutral, saying that, “there is no reason to support specific media sources”.

To this matter, Taipei City Councillor Miao Poya also posted the video on Facebook.

She explained that upon investigation, she found that the video was real, and said, “This time, CTi News did not forge any information.”

Many of Ko’s supporters also expressed their devastation at this recent revelation and said they were “mistaken” in supporting Ko.