Ever Given reaches US$550M settlement over blocked Suez Canal

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ever Given container ship, which has been detained by the Suez Canal Authority since March, will be released July 7 after agreeing on a formal settlement on Sunday.

The Ever Given was seized by the local authority after it blocked the Suez Canal and disrupted global shipping and trade for a six-day period in March .

The container ship was dislodged on March 29 and had been placed in a lake between two stretches of the canal waterway in the aftermath.

The Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal causing a financial dispute between the Suez Canal Authority and the owners of the container ship.

The Suez Canal Authority originally wanted US$916 million (around NT$25.6 billion) to compensate for relief expenses, reputation damage and revenue loss.

However, the compensation request was later lowered to US$550 million.

The Agence France-Presse reported that the Suez Canal Authority plans to have a ceremony on July 7 announcing the agreement with the owners of Ever Given in attendance.