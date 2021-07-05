Taiwan reports 31 new infections and 1 death

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 28 new local infections, 3 imported COVID-19 cases and 1 death, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,061.

The new cases reported that day include 9 men and 19 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 19 and July 4.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 15 cases, New Taipei City reported 5 cases, and Taoyuan City reported 3 cases.

Miaoli County listed 2 cases, while Pingtung County, Keelung City and Hsinchu County all reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 1 virus-related death was reported today by the CECC. According to the CECC, the woman (case 12752) was in her seventies, who had a history of chronic illnesses and was in contact with recent confirmed cases.

She began developing a fever and experienced difficulty in breathing on June 11; she sought medical help and was tested on hospitalized on the same day.

Her infection was confirmed on June 12 and she died on June 3.

The CECC reported that among the 13,792 cases recorded between May 11 and July 3, 11,008 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 79.8% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, three imported cases from the United States, England, and Saudi Arabia were reported today.

All three cases had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

Case 15152 is a Taiwanese child not yet five years old. She returned from the U.S. on June 21 and was placed under quarantine at home upon her arrival.

She was tested again on July 4 when her quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

She is currently asymptomatic and possible contacts are being investigated by the CECC.

Case 15155 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who returned from England on July 1.

He was tested on arrival though the results came back negative. He then began developing symptoms such as a stuffy nose, sore throat, and a slight fever.

He alerted health authorities on July 4 and was subsequently tested; his infection was confirmed today and possible contacts are being listed by the CECC.

The last imported case reported today is a Taiwanese man in his fifties (case 15164) who traveled from Saudi Arabia on July 2.

He was tested when he arrived in Taiwan and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic as well, and possible contacts are being listed.

As of press time, 15,061 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,187 imported cases, 13,821 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 103 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 689 people have died.