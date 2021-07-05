Discrimination against recovered COVID-19 patients can see fines up to NT$150K

CECCTAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Sunday any unfair treatment or discrimination towards recovered patients are subject to a fine up to NT$150,000 according to the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

The CECC added that a form detailing release from quarantine (解除隔離治療通知書) can be regarded as a recovery certificate or a negative test report as well.

The announcement came after is was revealed some patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were unable to return to the workplace due to difficulty in obtaining a negative COVID-19 test report and inavailability to get vaccinated within 6 months after infection.

CECC official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) revealed that some companies have set restrictions, such as a negative test report or a certain CT value, on recovered patients.

However, those who were infected may see following PCR test result swinging between positive and negative for as long as 3 or 4 months, making it more difficult for them to prove they have recovered.

Lo added that the CECC has requested relevant ministries and companies not to require a negative report from recovered patients.

Instead, local health authorities would issue a “Notice for Release from Isolation Treatment” (解除隔離治療通知書) one or two days after the release.

The notice will clearly state the rights, obligations, and the names of the patient and the diagnostician.

The CECC official also called on all parties not to put the confirmed patients in a difficult position.

Lo emphasized that according to Article 11 and 12 of the Communicable Disease Control Act, the rights of those with communicable diseases must be protected, including the rights to work and medical care.

Any unfair restrictions that are not for disease-prevention purposes can be subjected to a fine of NT$10,000 to NT$150,000.