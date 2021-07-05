More rain, thunderstorms expected in southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 交通部中央氣象局) reported some heavy rainfalls in southeastern Taiwan on Monday, warning of more showers and thunderstorms in the southeast and the Hengchun Peninsula in the afternoon.

The CWB also announced scorching weather for the western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celcius and potentially unstable weather on Tuesday.

In related news, the CWB said it is monitoring the tropical depression formed east of the Philippines on Sunday to determine whether it could develop into a tropical storm.

According to the CWB’s report released earlier that day, the tropical depression could potentially be the sixth typhoon this year.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) told the Central News Agency that a sea warning could be issued if it turns into a tropical storm during this period.

Though western regions can still expect scattered showers, the weather will clear up as the low-pressure system moves further away from Taiwan the following day, he added.