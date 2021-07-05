Audrey Tang’s vaccine appointment system to launch after further discussions: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Monday that further details regarding the vaccination appointment system (疫苗預約系統) will be revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference today, Chen said the new system would be a topic of discussion with 21 mayors at the National Epidemic Prevention Meeting tomorrow, and that details will be announced at the press conference afterward.

It was reported that the vaccination appointment system crafted by Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Taiwan’s Minister without Portfolio, would be launched soon, and people between the age of 50 and 64 would be the first to test the system out.

The system might work the same way as the name-based rationing system for face masks last year and allow people to register for vaccination in pharmacies through a mobile APP, though more information has yet to be confirmed.

Chen pointed out that more and more vaccines are arriving in Taiwan and will soon be administered to younger citizens.

He explained that the appointment system is in preparation and added that such a system requires the assistance of administrative personnel, and therefore training is needed.

He also mentioned that Tang will discuss with the authorities of Kinmen, Lienchiang, and Penghu about the possibility to conduct test runs of the registration system in these counties due to their relatively small size.