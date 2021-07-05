日本攝影師曝沙丁魚正面照　驚恐照片讓網崩潰：是惡靈｜Scary photo of wide-eyed, open mouth sardine shocks social media users

【看CP學英文】大部分的人都有看過罐頭沙丁魚但應該鮮少人看過沙丁魚在水裡悠遊自游泳的畫面，也因此近期一張沙丁魚張大嘴巴游泳的驚恐照片驚呆了許多網友。

A can of sardines is common enough, but hardly anyone has seen sardines in their natural habitat, swimming and alive. This may be why a recent photo of a sardine with a gaping mouth came as a surprise to many social media users.

日本攝影師@tsukarium近期在推特上分享了沙丁魚在巨大水族箱內游泳的四連拍照。

A Japanese photographer (@tsukarium) recently took to Twitter to share four photos of sardines swimming in an aquarium tank.

然而，由於捕抓到的沙丁魚嘴巴張得非常大，長相極為驚恐，讓原PO不禁表示牠看起來像某種惡靈。

However, as the sardine photographed was seen with a wide, gaping mouth and was seemingly swimming at high speed toward the photographer, he compared the small fish to a “demon.”

照片曝光後立即得到網友熱烈回響，短短幾天間照片已經有超過12萬網友按讚，也被分享超過近3萬多次。網友們紛紛在留言區回應沙丁魚好像沒有下巴，也有人分享自己捕捉到的沙丁魚張嘴游泳畫面。

The photos immediately received more than 126.5K likes and were retweeted 27.5K times. Social media users flocked to the comment section with some jokingly writing that the fish had lost its chin while others posted their own photos and videos of the fish with funny expressions.

其中一位網友更上傳了一段小影片，並透露自己很開心沙丁魚終於得到應有的認可。

One uploaded a video of their own and claimed they were happy that the sardines are finally getting the attention they deserve.

根據美國聖地牙哥的博趣水族館 (Birch Aquarium) 所述，沙丁魚為濾食性動物，這意味著牠們會張大嘴游泳才能過濾水中的浮游生物(微小的漂浮植物和動物)來覓食。

According to Birch Aquarium located in San Diego in the United States, “sardines are filter feeders, meaning they swim with their huge mouths open in order to consume pieces of plankton (tiny floating plants and animals).”