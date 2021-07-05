COVID-19 patients need only one vaccine shot 3 months after recovery: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said on Monday that confirmed patients are recommended to vaccinate three months after recovery, and one dose alone is sufficient for immunity benefits.

As the wave of pandemics slows down, Taiwanese citizens are growing more and more concerned over whether the previously infected patients need to be vaccinated in the future.

To this, Chang, stated today that foreign studies have recommended that confirmed patients should vaccinate three months after their recovery.

He further explained that vaccinating one dose alone can already ensure a strong immune effect.

The convener added that there are many foreign studies regarding the vaccination time for confirmed patients.

For example, studies in the United States suggested that the confirmed patients should vaccinate three months or even six months after their diagnosis.

The report argued that confirmed patients have a low chance of re-infection. Thus, it would be safe for patients to vaccinate after three months of their diagnosis, Chang said.

Chang cited later studies, which noted that if patients wait three months before vaccinating and inject only one dose of the vaccine, it would have a strong immune effect as the number of antibodies would increase.

Therefore, some scholars advocate that patients should be allowed to inject only one dose of vaccine, but this claim has yet to be conclusive.

Additionally, when asked whether monoclonal antibodies (單株抗體) could save more lives if imported earlier, Chang responded that Taiwan was already pushing the limits as the antibodies were urgently imported even though Taiwan had yet to apply for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The convener emphasized that at times when the global pandemic is serious, it is inevitable that manufacturers would be unable to provide medication in a timely manner.

In the instance of Remdesivir last year, the pharmaceutical company initially agreed to import to Taiwan, Chang said.

However, the manufacturer gave the priority to supply medication to other countries that urgently needed help. A similar situation also occurred when importing the monoclonal antibodies.