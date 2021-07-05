New Taipei City mayor sticks by own vaccine application system

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said Audrey Tang’s (唐鳳) new vaccination application system may not be reliable enough and added that he will stick to New Taipei’s system for now.

As many are eager to get the Moderna vaccine, New Taipei City’s vaccine reservation platform has been backed up since the first day of its launch due to popular demand.

Minister without portfolio Audrey Tang is said to have designed a new vaccine reservation platform which is soon to be underway and used by people in different parts of Taiwan.

Hou stated that New Taipei City currently has two vaccination reservation systems which include online booking platforms and via phone appointments.

Phone appointments can be more accessible to the other age groups since the elderly have a harder time navigating the online platforms.

On top of that, Hou added that there is also the reopening of 28 vaccination stations, 34 hospitals, 29 health centers, and 186 clinics to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

He emphasized that New Taipei’s vaccine reservation platform will still be used, but there is still room for discussion once Tang debuts the new system.