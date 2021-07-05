‘Unanimous action’ required for lifting level 3 epidemic warning: Health Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday that discussions as to when and how to lift level 3 restrictions are still underway, but unanimous action will be taken.

Following the previous announcement by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) that level 3 epidemic restrictions in Taiwan will be extended to July 12, it remains to be seen if these restrictions will be lifted as planned.

Speaking at a daily press conference today, Chen said that discussions are still ongoing and that nothing has been set in stone regarding the level 3 restrictions.

When asked if these restrictions will be lifted in stages based on the severity of individual counties and cities, he reiterated that such will not be the case.

Level 3 restrictions will be lifted island-wide when the time comes for Taiwan to end its quasi-lockdown, he said.

“Our general direction is to take unanimous action throughout the island,” Chen remarked.

He added that while COVID-19 hot spots will be isolated and managed individually based on their severity, further action will be implemented unanimously island-wide, including the lifting of level 3 restrictions if and when it happens.