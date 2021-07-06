White House gives gentle nod to Taiwan in vaccine donations tweet

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The White House COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday gave an unexpected but gentle nod to Taiwan in a tweet about U.S. President Joe Biden’s commitment to share vaccines with the world, displaying the flag of the Republic of China among other nation’s national flags.

“So far we have shipped about 40 million doses, including doses to: South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Honduras, Colombia, Pakistan, Peru, Ecuador, Malaysia, & Bangladesh,” the tweet read.

The tweet shows a clear departure from the previous administration regarding the display of the flag of the Republic of China (中華民國國旗), also known as the “Blue Sky, White Sun, and a Wholly Red Earth” (青天白日滿地紅).

The President committed that the U.S. would be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.



So far we have shipped about 40 million doses, including doses to: South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Honduras, Colombia, Pakistan, Peru, Ecuador, Malaysia, & Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/d3cPunkTEV — White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) July 5, 2021

In 2018, Taiwan’s national flag was unceremoniously removed from both the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and the U.S. State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs (CA) websites over complaints that it was contrary to the “one China” principle.

In a comment about the incident, the U.S. State Department’s then-spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Jan. 25, 2018: “I can tell you our policy regarding Taiwan has not changed.”

“The United States remains committed to our One China policy based on Three Joint Communiqués and the Taiwan Relations Act,” Nauert explained. “We consider Taiwan to be a vital partner, a democratic success story, and a force for good in the world. Taiwan shares our values, has earned our respect, and continues to merit our strong support.”

In the Joint Communiqué, the United States recognized the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, acknowledging the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.