Kindergarten and after-school childcare staff to start vaccination on July 8

TAIPEI (The China Post) —The Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) announced on Monday that vaccine distribution for kindergarten and after-school child care workers will start on Thursday.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the seventh category of public priority vaccination includes “faculty and staff of schools below high school vocational level” and “kindergarten nursery staff and nursery institution professionals.”

The MOE said on Monday that about 76,000 people of the category have been tabulated into the data, and the vaccine distribution is expected to start on July 8.

The MOE also explained that since kindergartens and after-school childcare services do not have summer vacation, and most continue to facilitate parents in picking up children, vaccinating the employees would ensure the safety of students.

According to data provided by the MOE, there are 72,790 kindergarten employees and 3,425 staff members in after-school child care services nationwide. These members are prioritized for vaccination, and Moderna vaccines will be distributed to them starting July 8.

The MOE has asked the county and city governments to choose up to two vaccine distribution locations for their respective regions, including medical institutions or local health bureaus with experience in handling vaccination.

After the vaccines are delivered to the designated locations on July 8, the county and city governments can individually distribute them to other vaccination locations within their jurisdiction.

To avoid cluster infections, the MOE has asked all counties and cities to designate more vaccination sites.

They also asked local education bureaus to regularly report to the K-12 Education Administration (K12EA, 教育部國民及學前教育署) every week, the number of people vaccinated.

Reporting to the administration would improve the efficiency of vaccination and enhance protection for the employees.