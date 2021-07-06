Kaohsiung Mayor against mixing AstraZeneca, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) stated on Monday that he is against mixing AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because it has not been clinically tested.

Since the first dose of the AZ vaccine can cause allergic reactions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情揮中心) and various doctors have suggested for people to get the Moderna vaccine as their second dose.

The mayor later added that people who have strong allergies need to be diagnosed by medical personnel and therefore suggested they get vaccinated in hospitals for convenience.

The Kaohsiung City government also held another press conference on Monday due to the fact that many people were reportedly experiencing severe allergic reactions to the AZ vaccine.

Huang Joh-Jong (黃志中), the Kaoshiung Health Director, later reiterated that it was very important for those who have experienced allergic reactions to the vaccine to see a doctor because their conditions need to be properly assessed.