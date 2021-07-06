Registration for free PCR testing in 7 Taipei hospitals starts July 7: Mayor Ko

TAIPEI (The China Post) —Taipei City mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Monday that seven hospitals in Taipei will provide free PCR testing, adding that online registration will begin on July 7.

Seven hospitals will be offering services for the public, including the Taipei City Hospital Heping Fuyou Branch (聯合醫院和平院區), Zhongxing Branch (中興院區), Renai Branch (仁愛院區), Yangming Branch (陽明院區), Zhongxiao Branch (忠孝院區), the Taipei Municipal Gan-Dau Hospital (關渡醫院) and the Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital (萬芳醫院).

The coronavirus epidemic has gradually slowed down in Taiwan recently. However, Taipei has currently attracted attention due to the cluster infection in the wholesale market and the community infections around Hulin (虎林) Street.

Speaking at a routine press conference, Ko indicated that the equipment and quantity of PCR tests were insufficient in the past when there was no outbreak in Taiwan. It wasn’t until mid-May that equipment was purchased from medical manufacturers, Ko explained.

As domestic confirmed cases are decreasing at present, the need for PCR tests rises, Ko said.

Thus, free PCR screening will be provided for the public with no restriction on citizenship placed, he announced.

The rapid-testing registration functions the same as that of vaccinations, Ko said.

He explained that appointments will be made through hospital network registration systems, and a specified time will be arranged for each.

He also noted that it’s necessary to control the flow of people as it’s highly unlikely the hospital would be able to accommodate a sudden influx of patients wanting to get tested for the virus immediately.

Ko also mentioned that funding will be supported by the disaster relief reserve fund (災害準備金) for now, though a contingency plan has yet to be discussed.