白宮抗疫推特帳號點名台灣　我國國旗成疫苗捐贈焦點｜White House gives gentle nod to Taiwan in vaccine donations tweet

【看CP學英文】美國白宮的COVID-19抗疫小組於週二在推特上默默點名台灣，在一篇貼文中大讚美國總統拜登致力於捐贈疫苗給世界各地，並於文中大秀台灣國旗。

The White House COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday gave an unexpected but gentle nod to Taiwan in a tweet about U.S. President Joe Biden’s commitment to share vaccines with the world, displaying the flag of the Republic of China among other nation’s national flags.

貼文表示「目前我們已運送4千萬劑疫苗至南韓、墨西哥、加拿大、巴西、台灣、宏都拉斯、哥倫比亞、巴基斯坦、祕魯、厄瓜多、馬來西亞和孟加拉。」

“So far we have shipped about 40 million doses, including doses to South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Honduras, Colombia, Pakistan, Peru, Ecuador, Malaysia, & Bangladesh,” the tweet read.

貼文立即點出與之前政府不同的立場，大膽秀出中華民國(青天白日滿地紅)國旗。

The tweet shows a clear departure from the previous administration regarding the display of the flag of the Republic of China (中華民國國旗), also known as the “Blue Sky, White Sun, and a Wholly Red Earth” (青天白日滿地紅).

The President committed that the U.S. would be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.



2018年, 台灣國旗因「違反一中原則」無預警的從美國貿易代表處(USTR) 和美國領事事務局網站被拔除。

In 2018, Taiwan’s national flag was unceremoniously removed from both the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and the U.S. State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs (CA) websites over complaints that it was contrary to the “one China” principle.

針對此事，當年的美國國務院發言人海瑟．諾爾特 (Heather Nauert)於2018年1月25日表示，「我們可以告訴你我們對於台灣的政策、立場依舊沒改變。」

In a comment about the incident, the U.S. State Department’s then-spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Jan. 25, 2018: “I can tell you our policy regarding Taiwan has not changed.”

當年諾爾特表示「美國仍堅守中美三個聯合公報與台灣關係法中的一中原則。我們視台灣為重要夥伴，台灣是一個『民主成功故事』，也是世界上一股正面能量。台灣與美國共享價值，也贏得美國尊敬，台灣將持續得到美國的強力支持。」

“The United States remains committed to our One China policy based on Three Joint Communiqués and the Taiwan Relations Act,” Nauert explained. “We consider Taiwan to be a vital partner, a democratic success story, and a force for good in the world. Taiwan shares our values has earned our respect, and continues to merit our strong support.”

中美三個聯合公報中，美國承認中華人民共和國為中國唯一合法政府，並認同只有一個中國，而台灣為中國的一部份。

In the Joint Communiqué, the United States recognized the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, acknowledging the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.