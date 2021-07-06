Audrey Tang’s vaccine application system goes on trial run

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday that the vaccine application system has been launched as a trial run.

As the vaccination frenzy grows in Taiwan, many are looking forward to the new system.

Designed by Executive Yuan (行政院) Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), the system is expected to officially launch once the ninth and tenth categories for vaccinations are opened.

The ninth category consists of 18 to 64-year-olds who suffer from high-risk diseases, rare illnesses, or major injuries, while the tenth category consists of adults aged 50 to 64.

For now, the Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu counties have already met the criteria for the system launch. The application system trial run launched today at 10 a.m. and will be open until 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Tang said at the press conference of the national epidemic-prevention conference that there are four steps to register and apply for vaccination.

The system will first survey the intent of registration; then, 1922, the Central of Disease Control (CDC, 衛生福利部疾病管制署) toll-free hotline, will message applicants that meet the intent criteria. Applicants can then make an appointment and vaccinate.

To register, refer to the 1922.gov.tw website. Enter the required information, including ID card or residence permit number, health insurance card number, mobile phone number, desired district for vaccination, and the desired type of vaccine.

Tang also explained that the registration system is also available for in-person applicants.

With their National Health Insurance cards (NHI cards, 健保卡), citizens can register for desired vaccination times and locations via convenience stores, pharmacies, and district public health centers.