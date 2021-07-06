Premier Su thanks Japan for another 1.13M vaccines donation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanked Japan on Tuesday for pledging to donate another 1.13 million AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine doses to Taiwan on July 8.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced the good news that morning to which Premier Su thanked the country on Facebook and wished them luck in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Su stated that when Japan previously gave 1.24 million doses of the AZ vaccine to Taiwan in June, Toshimitsu mentioned that he would give Taiwan another 1.13 million doses sometime in the near future.

Su also said that over the past month Japan has donated a total of 2.37 million doses to Taiwan and expressed how eternally grateful he is for what they have done.

The premier emphasized how Taiwan and Japan have always been on good terms with each other and he is glad that they always find ways to help each other out.