Taiwan Premier urges patience amidst speculations of restrictions lifting

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) urged the public to remain patient despite the COVID-19 situation improving in Taiwan.

He also encouraged the public to follow directions set by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) in order for life to return to normal sooner.

With the COVID-19 situation improving in Taiwan, many are speculating the possible lifting of current restrictions after July 12; however, Su urged for “patience” during these times.

He also expressed concern over the virus variants which has hit the globe and affected Taiwan as well.

Meanwhile, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has alleged that giving priority to the seventh category on the vaccination priority list (personnel involved in national security and the maintenance of society) is akin to the abuse of power.

In response, Su pointed out that the vaccination program is rolled out based on the needs of people in different areas.

He explained that both Taipei and New Taipei cities have seen an increased need for vaccines in the past few months; therefore the central government has allocated them more vaccines.

“It’s necessary for epidemic prevention and not an abuse of power,” Su remarked.

“The government is especially concerned about businesses and individuals hit hard by the pandemic. Taxi drivers, for example, have to drive passengers and deliver goods, so we’ve asked the CECC Commander Dr. Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to vaccinate them as soon as possible,” Su said.

He added, “I also thank the municipal governments for facilitating the vaccination of our taxi and bus drivers, and hope that everyone will continue abiding by the guidelines set by the CECC. With just a little patience, our lives can return back to normal.”