First chartered ‘vaccine’ flight from Taiwan to Guam departs today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Lion Travel (雄獅旅遊) CEO Yu Kuo-chen (游國珍)announced on Tuesday the departure of the first chartered flight from Taiwan to Guam for the Air V&V program.

The Air V&V(Air Visit & Vacation) program was recently launched by Guam to attract tourists to vaccinate and travel.

Yu revealed that more than 70% of passengers on today’s flight are under 49 years old, adding that their preferred vaccine type is Moderna.

Lion Travel stated that the first four flights have been sold out, and they have received many inquiries of interest for the 7-day and 22-day programs.

With regards to the average age of the passengers, Yu said that it is likely young and middle-aged passengers often attend business trips on weekdays and may be uncertain about the next time they can vaccinate. Thus, going to Guam would be a good opportunity for them to vaccinate in advance.

Yu pointed out that the first trip to Guam was scheduled to be 5 days and 4 nights.

Incidentally, after conducting a poll, 38% of passengers planned to take the Moderna vaccine, 34% chose the Pfizer/BNT vaccine, and only 23% decided to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Yu added.

He noted that most passengers still prefer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

On the contrary, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was an unpopular choice.

Some passengers hoped to vaccinate one dose first for protection, Yu surmised, adding that they may plan on following the Central of Disease Control (CDC, 衛生福利部疾病管制署)’s schedule to vaccinate the second dose upon returning to Taiwan.