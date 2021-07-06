Taiwan Presidential Office denies premier replacement rumors

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) stressed on Tuesday that rumors of replacing Premier Su Tseng-Chang (蘇貞昌) were not verified and are false.

Chang said the series of reports were not validated by the Presidential Office and contained false speculations. He reiterated that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has no plans for replacement.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Taiwan, the satisfaction rate of Su had been slipping.

Reports began circulating that he might be stepping down. This coupled with former Vice President Chen Chien-Jen’s recent rise in popularity (陳建仁), many began to speculate that Chen might replace Su as premier.

Chang emphasized that false speculations are not only meaningless but also do not facilitate pandemic prevention and called on the relevant media to properly verify before reporting and asked the public not to pass on false information.

He underscored the government’s relentless efforts in pandemic prevention and promoting various important policies.

He also added the government and the people are working alongside to strive for a more stable vaccine supply for the country.